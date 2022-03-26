Local Door Dasher trying to change Temple woman's life

Shelby Moeller is rallying the entire community behind one woman living in low income housing

TEMPLE, Texas — Bringing a community together is often special. When that community comes together to make a better life for someone, it's that much better.

Shelby Moeller was delivering on Door Dash a few weeks ago when he received an order with a very strange request.

The order instructed Moeller to deliver the food to a back bedroom which he was, naturally, hesitant to do. But, he decided to knock on the door and what he saw next was something he didn't expect.

"Trash all around her, unable to move because of the hip," Moeller, who started delivering Door Dash last year, said. "Like, I brought her in and I watched as the roaches were fighting her for her food."

He said it was like walking into hell. He'd never seen anything like it and he didn't know where to turn or who to call. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she wanted help, but she didn't know where to turn either. So Moeller took to Facebook.

That post caught the attention of Temple residents eager to step in and offer a helping hand. With the help of Spotless Crime Clean and anyone who could spare the time, Moeller had found himself a crew who could help change this woman's life.

A group of Temple High School football players and other volunteers joined Shelby at the home of what Shelby calls his 'Jane Doe' on Saturday. The group moved furniture, trash and other things out of the house because Ms. Doe's home some much needed TLC.

The group worked for hours while a local Pizza Hut and Little Caesars donated lunch to the hard working crew.

The high schoolers, who were trying to meet some hour requirements needed to move in to the varsity locker room, say this was more than just fulfilling a needed requirement.

"If I was to get into this position, I would not want to be the only person going through that, how am I going to help?" Simeon Tollerson, a Temple High sophomore said. "I want to help."

Thanks to the act of one man, the Temple community has rallied behind someone who truly wants and needs help. And it goes to show what kind of things can happen when people decide to come together for a common good.

"I think that this could bring a positive change about in the community," Moeller said. "If we can just get people off their arse and help."