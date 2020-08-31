What-A-Couple | Local lovebirds take wedding photos at Temple Whataburger

The pandemic might have delayed their wedding, but Danny and Alex didn't let that stop them from expressing their love for one another... and for a good burger.

TEMPLE, Texas — The pandemic brought many things to a halt, but for some couples, not even a pandemic could stop their love.

Danny and Alex had their wedding pushed back due to the pandemic, but they decided to make the best of it and have a bit of fun by having a photo shoot at the Whataburger on West Adams in Temple.

The couple had their photo shoot both inside and outside the popular burger restaurant by Mary Carmichael of South Oak Photography.