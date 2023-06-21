'It was a series of unfortunate events' | Central Texas pet boarding service owner addresses backlash after dog escapes and dies in his care

A dog named Cookie escaped from Barker Heights Bed and Biscuit in April. Her remains were found six weeks later near a railroad track.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — It's a pet owner's worst nightmare... to send your dog or cat to a kennel only to come back and realize they are missing.

That was the stress one dog owner in Harker Heights faced for nearly six weeks. Alyssa Saclolo lost her dog Cookie after she escaped from Barker Heights Bed & Biscuit in April.

According to Saclolo, Cookie escaped as she was trying to pick up her two dogs, who she had boarded there about a week. Saclolo said Cookie had not been leashed or harnessed when she was brought into the lobby and ran out an unsecured door of the building.

"I just wanted her home safe," Saclolo said.

Cookie's remains were found six weeks later near a railroad track.

Barker Heights Bed and Biscuit, a 12-year-old business, is now facing serious criticism from the community because of this incident and a few other claims.

A thread of TikToks bashed the business, claiming one other dog had escaped from the facility and later died, two had heat strokes and some didn't receive their proper medication.

Barker Heights Bed & Biscuit Owner Jerome Gomer says there's more to the story than what is being shared on social media.

"Cookie wasn't on a leash because she almost bit one of our attendants and we had an attendant bitten that morning," Gomer explained. "I told everybody, 'Do not grab these dogs when they're growling at you'. So that's why Cookie wasn't on a leash when she was brought into the front lobby."

Saclolo said Cookie was a rescue who tends to be anxious in new settings, a fact Saclolo said she mentioned on Cookie's intake forms when she dropped her dogs off.

Gomer claims his team searched for Cookie for days, and said he never got the chance to explain what happened behind closed doors because there has been no direct communication.

"I found her three times," Gomer said. "Every time I saw her in the car and rolled down my window, I would say, 'Cookie come here', and she would not come to us. She was a very skittish dog, even the owner had admitted that when she brought her here that she was a pound puppy and was very skittish".

Saclolo said she went back to the business after Cookie escaped to ask what they would do to help find her missing dog. According to Saclolo, she was told they would look for Cookie in the immediate area on their morning shift and afternoon shift.

Saclolo said she was also given the number for Harker Heights Animal Control and was told to file a report with them.

Cookie reportedly isn't the first dog to escape and pass away while under the care of Barker Heights Bed and Biscuit. Gomer says another dog escaped after jumping over the facility's six-foot fence, resulting in its death.

"Now we're spending the money to go up to eight-foot-tall fences just in case something would ever happen again," Gomer said. "Like I said, unless we know that the dog doesn't jump, we can't do anything about it."

Gomer's staff reportedly goes through a series of questions before boarding a pet. He says the issue in this case was the client said their dog was not a jumper, but the dog actually was.

Gomer says he has only had about six or seven bad reviews out of 9,300 clients. Along with the recent TikTok claims, Gomer is now receiving heat on Yelp, Google reviews and his website.

"People out of state are just giving us bad reviews," Gomer said. "We would look at it, and there would be people on there, 'Let's go to Barker Heights, and let's beat the staff up.'"

In the wake of backlash, Gomer says he wants people to know he strives to take care of the dogs as best as they can.

Gomer has added spring hinges to the front doors, so when the doors close, they close all the way. He is also working on building higher fences around the facility so dogs cannot escape.

"Sometimes we do have problems," Gomer said. "When we find a problem, we fix it immediately."