Local sports bar is bringing soccer to Central Texas

Hat Trick is set to open up on Super Bowl weekend and it welcomes all ages.

TEMPLE, Texas — After months of construction, a new sports bar is making its way to downtown Temple. It's called Hat Tricks and it's set to open up on Super Bowl weekend.

The name comes from the sports term hat trick, which means the scoring of three goals in one game by a single player.

One of the owner's of Hat Trick, who also serves as the GM for the Temple Coyotes FC Soccer Club, Manuel Velasquez, says this is their motto: "For us, the three goals are eat, drink, and play," Velasquez said.

The local business isn't your typical sports bar. There's an indoor soccer facility and an outdoor patio area with a Colombian-styled food truck.

The food truck will offer crowd favorites such as wings, hotdogs, hamburgers, loaded fries and more.

Both adults and children can utilize the indoor soccer facility. While adults can come and join tournaments, children can take advantage of training sessions from local coaches along with an international coach from Brazil.

The training sessions are for children two to 14 years old and are held from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We have an area in the patio where you can play cornhole, ping pong and different other games," Velasquez said. "It's an activity that all family members can enjoy, and it was not just for one specific member of the family."