CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members will gather on Sunday, July 5, at the Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi, Texas to remember Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

The walk, organized by a local veteran, Geneva Aguirre, will bring community members together as well as other veterans.

"I'm ready to do a march for Vanessa Guillen. I'm thinking we could gather at the Selena Auditorium and walk down Ocean Drive. Who would like to join me? This is a time when we should all come together and fight for justice. I don't care if I go alone. I'm thinking Sunday 5 p.m. starting at the Auditorium, maybe ending at City Hall or the beach where Memorial Coliseum used to be. Make your signs and come join me. Please bring your mask," stated local veteran, Geneva Aguirre in a social media post.

Just last night hundreds of people, including friends and family, showed up at a candlelight vigil in Killeen to let Guillen's family know they support them.

One by one, dozens of people lit candles, prayed together, hugged, and cried as they remembered the life of Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen's family has expressed their gratitude for the nationwide attention and reinforcement they have received for Vanessa.

Sunday's walk will begin at 5 p.m. at the Selena Auditorium and continue down Shoreline, according to organizers.

The love, strength, and hope from communities around the state of Texas have been a pillar to the family and friends of Vanessa Guillen amidst this tragedy.