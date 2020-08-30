Central Texas woman aims to spread happiness with greeting card business

Laura Ann Cohn recently rekindled her passion for drawing, and even created an Esty shop called LACBirds with the hope of making people smile.

TEMPLE, Texas — Laura Ann Cohn has been drawing since a young age, and worked as an artist in her early 20s. But it wasn't until the coronavirus pandemic that she reinvented her love for drawing birds.

"During the shelter-in-place I started drawing birds again," said Cohn.

After drawing countless birds, she decided to open her own Esty shop, called LAC Birds. It's a shop that sells fine art greeting cards with unique birds on the cover.

"Birds have always inspired me," Cohn said. "Each card has a story about the bird, which I hope will help others find what is special about them."

After receiving positive feedback regarding her cards, she decided to take the idea a step further by creating a campaign for the month of September called "Send happiness to people."

"We've gone through so much this year, it just seems like it's one thing after another," Cohn said. "I think we could use a whole month of happiness and it's nice to get something in the mail that isn't bills, or people asking for money, or political stuff."

She said that 10 percent of all sales are donated to charity, and she is offering a 10 percent discount on all prices through September.