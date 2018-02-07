AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced on Monday he will donate 10 metal detectors to the Santa Fe Independent School District.

With the donations, the school district can update the security of its entryways before school starts in August, pending approval by the local school board.

The moves comes a month and a half after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18 where 10 people were killed and 13 others injured by a student at the school.

The detectors will be made by Garrett Metal Detectors, a Texas company, that's alo donating detectors to the district.

The company has also offered to perform a security analysis and train Santa Fe ISD staff at no cost.

Patrick issued the following statement on Monday:

“On the day of the shooting in Santa Fe, I made securing the entrances and exits to our schools a top priority. Santa Fe parents have asked for immediate action to secure the entrances to their schools and I want to make sure that if the Santa Fe ISD School Board wants to install metal detectors they can do so.

“Today I am also pledging that the Texas Senate will create a new matching fund program in the next legislative session for other schools that want to install metal detectors or use wands for inspection. Schools that install detectors or buy wands before next session can be reimbursed retroactively through the matching program.

“We know we need a comprehensive plan to secure our schools statewide and there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ strategy. Each district will decide the path best for them.”

Last week, a group of Santa Fe parents asked the Santa Fe ISD School Board to install metal detectors at all schools before classes begin next month.

© 2018 KHOU