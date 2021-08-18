Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises Belton teen with home dance studio

12-year-old Chloe Hammonds now has her own dance studio in her backyard.

BELTON, Texas — A wish became a reality for one Belton teen Wednesday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and many volunteers built 12-year-old Chloe Hammonds a dance studio in her own backyard.

"So thankful that I even get this opportunity because not a lot of people get to have this opportunity," the lucky teen said.

She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis since before she was 2-years-old. She had to do daily treatments and had many medicine regiments. Her older sister Mylie Hammonds has seen her go through it all.

"She just inspires me to do my best because she's 12 and she can do basically anything," said Mylie Hammonds. "She's wanted it for so long and she deserves every bit of it."

But the process of Chloe's wish was shaken up and slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has completely changed what we do," said Kathrin Brewer, President and CEO or Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas. "Before, 85% of our wishes were travel and now none of our wishes are travel pretty much, other than locally, and so this has really forced us to learn a whole new way of being."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is having to get creative and find new ways to make kids' wishes come true, like redoing rooms or building swimming pools, etc.

"Chloe's wish was a special one in that we really had trouble circling on to a wish," Brewer explained.

Chloe was determined to visit a place she always wanted to go for several years but because of the pandemic, her wish would turn into a gift she'll have right out the back door. Volunteers spent months designing and building the dance studio from the ground up.

"We got this and I think this is so much better because this is not a one time opportunity, we can have this, it's going to be here forever," Chloe explained.

Her own dance studio also benefits her lifestyle and health, just what the doctor and dad call for.

"A dance studio would provide her a great safe opportunity and space at home to be able to continue dancing and staying active," said Craig Hammonds, Chloe's dad.

A dance studio was chosen as Chloe's wish because it is such a big part of her life. Her family said she has been dancing since she was young, even in her highchair.

"It's such a huge part of who she is and she'll just dance into my room, she'll dance around the house, dance into the kitchen," said Mylie.

Chloe would have to move furniture around to put on performances for everyone and anyone willing to watch.

The Make-A-Wish opportunity has given Chloe a life lesson of hope and a message to share with others.

"Don't let your disease define who you are and be super thankful that you can let other kids be aware of what you have, you can teach other people," said Chloe. "There are other people out there who are like you, you can help them and you can just share what you have."

And now she has a forever place to her thing.

Chloe's favorite style of dance is hip-hop, and contemporary. She especially loves dancing to music that has great beat drops.