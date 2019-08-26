KILLEEN, Texas — Maude Moore Wood Elementary School in Killeen will open their doors to students Monday morning. Approximately 1,000 children from Killeen ISD, will walk into their first day of school inside a brand-new building. Superintendent John Craft promised parents this environment will be a safe and special one.

The way students learn inside this building is the main concern of the district. Principal Norma Baker and her staff came up with flexible seating arrangements to create a unique learning approach for their students.

Some of those flexible seating pieces include bouncy balls, cushions that are flat to the ground and stools that can “wobble”. We spoke to a first-grade teacher who described how excited kids were when they saw the choices for chairs.

As of right now this campus is one of a kind, but Killeen ISD said what was implemented here with the fencing, covered play areas and innovative technology will be mirrored across the district.

Killeen ISD compared this project to turning a “house to a home” and making sure the children feel comfortable and safe in their learning community.