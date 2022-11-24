MCC dancers' debut at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The McLennan Community College Dance Company will dance their heart out in today's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that begins at 9 a.m.

NEW YORK, USA — Today is the day for the McLennan Community College Dance Company. The team is about to give their best performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the first year the team will be in the national parade that will air on NBC.

They've been working towards this big day since August, putting in hours of work every day.

Coach Ashley Keyes said they received their choreography only a month ago.

"I think this is on every dancer's bucket list, to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," Keyes said.

For many, it's not only their first time in the Thanksgiving Day Parade but it's their first time on the team.

Many of the team members said they're looking forward to what this opportunity can do for their futures.

"Even just going to New York is crazy to think about but getting to perform with my team is a dream come true," Freshman, Jocelyn Kate, said.

The team will be dressed in red and blue as they strut their stuff down the parade route. A big "M" will be on their chests to represent where they come from.

"They're getting this opportunity not only to show for their team what they normally do during the competition season," assistant coach, Emma Howard, said. "But also, all the years to represent what has come before."

Howard added that this is a great opportunity to represent Central Texas.

Overall, the team and the coaches know that this experience is more than just being in the Macy's Day Parade.

"I think just coming together in this trip is going to be the best team bonding experience," Keyes said.