McGregor ISD to enforce mask requirement for all students, staff

Following the release of the district's three-stage plan, McGregor ISD will be enforcing masking requirements.

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor ISD announced Monday that it will be requiring masks for all students and staff in the district.

As part of the district's three-stage plan, the new requirement will last for seven calendar days beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.

"As outlined in our three-stage plan, these percentages mean that there will be a masking requirement for all students and staff in the district. The masking requirement will last for seven (7) calendar days beginning tomorrow." Superintendent James Lenamon stated.

The announcement comes after the districts confirmed 142 positive cases to date.

District officials say they hope with the new mask requirements, positive cases will decline.

The district also confirmed later Monday afternoon that the mask requirement will also apply to bus drivers.

