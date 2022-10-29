McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard

This is her first time hosting a pumpkin patch and says it won't be her last.

MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own.

Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.

Hosting community events is nothing new to Leos as she hosted her first 'Letters to Santa' Christmas event in Dec. 2021.

She saw the need for a pumpkin patch in McGregor and began preparation for it earlier this month.

"I just had a thought to turn the house into a pumpkin house and I thought well how cool would it be if all the pumpkins are used for display were real pumpkins and then how awesome would it be if the children could take a pumpkin with them," Leos explained.

Throughout her pumpkin patch, over 100 pumpkins were on display and each child was able to leave with one pumpkin. There were also face painters, fun activities, music, and hay rides for families to enjoy.

One parent who drove from Waco to visit this pumpkin patch said this was one of the best in Central Texas.

"It's awesome because it's something new, something different that the kids haven't been to because you know there's not that many," Felicia Arias mentioned.

Little Pup Academy and Ace Hardware are some of the many contributors that helped make this event happen. A local volunteer says this event has brought a lot of joy to their small town.

"McGregor's always about doing stuff for their community and I love it. I love seeing everyone, all the kids happy and playing and I think it's awesome," Tolita Carrillo said.

Paying it forward is the main goal for Leos and hopes to do this event again next year.

"This first began as just a simple pumpkin giveaway but it grew into something much bigger. I'm not surprised at the community's support because we always support each other. This is a community that raised me and I love this community and that's why I made it so easy for me to move back into see the pure joy on other peoples faces makes it more meaningful for me," Leo's said.