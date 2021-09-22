McLennan County Commissioners Court approves $3 million grant for Crisis Hub Project

The Crisis Hub project will provide a new crisis facility on a six-acre South Waco property.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Commissioners Court has officially approved a $3 million budget by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center for their Crisis Hub project construction.

According to a statement released by the Commissioners Court, the project will help address COVID-19 mitigation measures. The funds are part of a grant made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The $9.7 million Crisis Hub project will provide a new crisis facility on a six-acre South Waco property roughly halfway between Waco's two hospitals.

Once completed, the new crisis facility will serve all six of the Center's regional counties (McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties). It will serve as the Center's crisis system entry point for various state-funded services and supports.

Other services, such as physical health and additional substance use disorder services, will be provided by a variety of community partners.

Daniel Thompson, the Center’s Executive Director, believes that the newly approved budget will benefit the program immensely.

"The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is grateful to the McLennan County Commissioners Court for approving this request," said Thompson. "These funds will certainly bolster our ongoing commitment to improve the lives of Central Texans who need accessible, caring and responsive support services for individuals and families coping with mental illness, substance use, intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and emotional conflict."