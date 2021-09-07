'Meet Deklan' | Copperas Cove PD introduces their 'tiniest' new rookie

Copperas Cove Police Department receives a welcoming surprise cut-out of their newest rookie in the form of 4-year-old Deklan Flewelling of Maine.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — From over 2,200 miles away, 4-year-old Deklan Flewelling had aspirations of being a police officer, which melted the hearts of officers across the nation, including those at the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Deklan is from Houlton, a small town in Maine. The Flewelling family took pictures of him in his best police officer attire and created cutouts with a letter that included his impressive resume.

CCPD received Deklan's call to duty and had a spot for their "tiniest" newest member of the squad.

"They asked us to include him in some photos with police officers and some adventures along the way!" CCPD stated on their Facebook.

Copperas Cove made sure to put their latest rookie to work. "Deklan" reported for duty Tuesday ready to serve the community. He experienced his first traffic stop, had his first arrest and even got some on-the-job training!

Officers across the country also received Deklan's photo. They are following suite and posting pictures of Deklan on motorcycles, with other officers, even dispatchers.