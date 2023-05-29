Ride to Remember honors Memorial Day through motorcycles

Over 400 bikers hit the road to help honor fallen troops.

ANDREWS, Texas — The 24th annual Ride to Remember saw over 400 motorcycle enthusiasts hit the road today.

But it wasn't to show off their bikes that they care for. It was to help honor and remember all the troops who gave their lives for their country on Memorial Day.

The ride was started back in 1999 by Bill McNeill, who believed that nothing was really being done to say "thank you" on Memorial Day.

“Me and a friend of mine, named Ron Gray, decided we'd do something about it, and since we ride motorcycles, we thought we should see if we could organize an event to get people’s attention," McNeill said. "When they see the motorcycle, don’t look at us, don’t look at the bikes. Just think of what we’re representing, and that’s the dead that this country owes a tremendous debt to.”

The trip began at the Permian Basin Vietnam Memorial. From there, riders go around Midland and Odessa with a police escort.

Eventually, they hop onto Highway 358 to get to Andrews.

It’s in Andrews where the bikers pull over and gather for a memorial service.

Jeff Saldivar, vice president of the Andrews Chamber of Commerce Memorial Committee, was a keynote speaker at the memorial

“When it comes to veterans, when it comes to honoring the ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, in my opinion it’s one of the most important events that any community could have," Saldivar said. "Large, small, it doesn’t matter what size of event it is. When you’re honoring those events that those people went through, the events to honor those people, to honor those families, you’re not going to get anything better."

A wreath laying ceremony is held with families of the fallen. Meanwhile, the playing of Taps can bring many emotions to the forefront.