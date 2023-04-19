Mexia PD is looking for missing person with a stolen firearm

Xavier Omario Monlina, 19, of Forrest Glade was last seen Saturday April 15.

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Xavier Omario Molina of Forrest Glade, who was last seen leaving a relative's home in the 1100 block of E. Palestine in Mexia on Saturday, April 15.

Reports say Molina is suspected to have a firearm in his possession after taking it from a relative without permission.

According to Mexia PD's description on Molina, he is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at five feet and eight inches tall, weighing approximately 147 pounds. Reports say he is believed to be wearing a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, black pants and black slides.

Mexia PD is asking for assistance from all local communities in finding Molina as soon as possible.

"The Mexia Police Department would also like to make it clear that despite rumors on social media platforms, Molina is no longer a student at the Mexia Independent School District and has made no threats towards the school district, it's staff or student body," Police said in a release.

Anyone with information on Molina and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Mexia Police Detective David Bell at 254-717-5510 and Mexia PD at 254-562-4154.

