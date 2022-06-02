Midway ISD student ranks 3rd in 2022 National Spelling Bee

Midway Middle School student Vihann Sibal made it to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Washington, D.C.

WACO, Texas — Midway ISD student Vihaan Sibal ranked third place in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.

The incoming eighth grader advanced to the top 12 on Wednesday. He earned his spot by accurately spelling 'lipofuscin' in the semifinals.

At the finals, Sibal spelt the words 'colleter,' 'cinctured' and 'martinete.' He finished when he incorrectly spelt 'mercator.'

The Midway Middle School student won a cash prize of $15,000 according to the National Spelling Bee's website.

#Speller205 Vihaan Sibal from Texas has spelled the word Mercator incorrectly. https://t.co/WI8OoDDe2z #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

Sibal has an impressive history in spelling competitions. The 13-year-old became the champion speller in the 2022 Central Texas Spelling Bee and won three other times in 2018, 2020 and 2021, according to Midway ISD.

This wasn't the first time Sibal made it to the finals. He tied seventh place at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee and tied for 42nd at the 2018 Scripps National Spelling bee, according to the district. The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled due to the pandemic.

Back in 2021, Sibal told 6 News he won his first spelling competition in the third grade at his school. He said his teacher from South Bosque Elementary, April McAdams, was instrumental because she believed in him.