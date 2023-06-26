Midway ISD teacher saves student from choking

"[She] came up to me with wide eyes and her hands shaking,” Davis said. “I quickly realized she was choking!”

WOODWAY, Texas — A Midway ISD teacher is being hailed a hero after she saved one of her students from choking.

Jennifer Davis, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, planned a picnic lunch for her students during the last week of school.

That's when one of her students rushed up to her for help.

“Brianna [Martinez] came up to me with wide eyes and her hands shaking,” Davis said. “I quickly realized she was choking!”

Without hesitation, Davis sprang into action.

“I dropped my water bottle and went around behind her so I could do the Heimlich, which I’ve never had to do before,” Davis said. “I was calling out for help while doing the maneuver as there were some other teachers at a nearby table who I knew could help if it wasn’t working.”

Davis' efforts worked and Brianna Martinez coughed up the grape that was lodged in her throat.

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time seemed in slow motion,” Davis said. “I hugged Brianna and reassured her that she was okay and did just what she needed to do to get the help she needed.”

Davis said she had a hard time not breaking down into tears as her student was choking.

“... I had 18 kids staring at me wondering what just happened,” Davis said. “I led them outside for our picnic lunch and we had a talk about what to do if that happened to them and ways to possibly prevent it from happening.”

Brianna Martinez's mom, Jessica Martinez, said her daughter walked away feeling a little dizzy with a little scratchy throat.

“Thanks to her remaining calm, my daughter remained calm," the mom expressed.

Last Tuesday, Midway ISD Board of Trustees presented Davis with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award for her heroic actions.