Military food pantry opens in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry.

The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.

The pantry is meant to help active duty military personnel and their families, and Dorene Ocamb, the Chief Development and Marketing Officer at the ASYMCA, has said that the outreach for the project so far has all been positive.

"There is no shame and asking for help, and that's really important that military families know that there's no shame in asking for help," said Ocamb.

Ocamb said that they are encouraging individuals and families to use the new resource as much as they can.