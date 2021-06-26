Central Texas ministries host community event for homeless, foster care families

The event was held at Miller Park in Temple. It offered fun activities along with haircuts and manicures.

TEMPLE, Texas — There was plenty of kindness and compassion to go around at Miller Park in Temple on June 26 at the Glimpse of God's Lavish Love event hosted by His Hands and Feet Ministries and others.

The goal of the event that had bounce houses, food, music, free clothing, toiletries and more was to give families and individuals who may be going through a rough time a time to relax and have a bit of fun.

“My hope for today is that every single person that comes can put the weight of the world down for a little bit," said organizer Tiffani Conner. "Just remember that regardless of what they’re walking through that God loves them and sees them right where they are.”

After an isolating 18 months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one person at the event said it was nice to see people from different backgrounds speaking with each other and connecting.

“It’s just so awesome to see people coming together from all over the community and sharing, and engaging and just sitting down with each other," said Grace, an event attendee. "I think that’s the coolest part, just people talking, from all different areas of life, just talking together.”

Conner said she experienced what many in attendance are going through now and that it is amazing to see smiles all around.