Police in Marlin are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old person. Randall Stafford was last seen on March 15 near his home. He was seen walking on Commerce Street.

The teen is about 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.

According to Marlin police chief Lawrence McCall, Stafford is known to visit the Wayman Manor Apartments in Temple, where his family and friends previously lived.

If you have any information on where he may be, please call 254-883-9255.