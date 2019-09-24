SAN ANTONIO — A family is morning the loss of their child after forgetting him inside a hot car for several hours. On Saturday, police found 3-year-old Liam Ordoñez unresponsive outside his home. They are calling this a "tragic accident".

According to KidsAndCars.org, Liam is the 6th child to die in a hot car in Texas this year and the 43rd nationwide.

After losing her own child, Jessica Craven dedicated her life to helping other families handle the pain. "The time passes, but you'll always grieve for your child," Craven said. "That never ends."

In 2015, 5-month-old Benjamin Craven died while he was in the care of a babysitter.

"I just fell to my knees," Craven said. "I screamed so loud. I bet my neighbors could hear."

Craven said her son was named after his grandfather, who served in the Navy. The anchor is a symbol of hope that keeps her moving forward.

"I just felt really alone, because none of my friends around me had experienced the loss of a child," she said. "I felt like I needed that resource myself. Helping families brought healing."

Her organization is called Benjamin's Right Hand. It provides financial and emotional support to families that have suffered the loss of a young child. She helps with balloon releases, flower arrangements and memorial ceremonies.

"Every day, there's a different family," Craven said.

Right now, she's helping Ordoñez's family.

She said people should think twice before passing judgement on the parents who are already suffering from this loss.

"It doesn't put them in a good place. I understand where people are coming from, but don't assume that this family meant to leave their child in that hot car. Don't assume that," Craven said. "Pray for them, that's exactly what they need in this time. A lot of prayer."

Police have not provided details about potential charges related to the death, but they are continuing to investigate.