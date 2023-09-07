Woodway condos engulfed in flames Saturday morning

Woodway authorities described the fire as "large" and said they were able to contain the blaze to one building before extinguishing it.

WOODWAY, Texas — Neighbors are still in shock after seeing a building in the Woodway Park Condominiums fully engulfed in flames on Saturday, July 8, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

"We just moved here not even a month ago and to see the building on fire, it was heart wrenching," Condo tenant Rachel Williams explained.

The department stated they received a call about an apartment fully engulfed in flames at 6:50 a.m. The Woodway Public Safety Department said the first unit arrived three minutes later.

"It was very low it first and it just, woof, flames out of nowhere. It took them about 30 to 40 minutes to put it out," Condo tenant Monique Clayborn said.

According to the Public Safety Department, one child was treated and released from the hospital for possible smoke inhalation and an officer was treated for heat exhaustion.

The department described the fire as "large" and said they were able to contain the blaze to one building before extinguishing it.

Members of the community also provided water and food to officers and victims, and offered to help where they could. The department shared their gratitude to everyone who helped them out.

Fire Corps, a volunteer program, reportedly provided a rehab bus for firefighters to cool down in after being exposed to the high heat, and the American Red Cross has already begun speaking to the victims to assist them.

"The million-dollar question is how this all happened," Williams said. "That's what we want to know,"