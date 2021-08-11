New 13,000 sq. ft. family-friendly entertainment venue going up in Harker Heights

Gambit Social House will include mini-golf, escape rooms, axe throwing, full-service bar and restaurant.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Central Texas family is trying to bring more family-fun options to the area with a new entertainment venue in Harker Heights.

The Bells wanted to give people in the Killeen and Harker heights area a space for entertainment so they don't have to spend their dollar else where.

That is where the concept of Gambit Social House comes into play. The president of the business, Candy Bell, says it's a venue the I-14 cities are longing for.

"Our Killeen, Heights area does not really have any entertainment venues other than restaurants or bars so we wanted somewhere where people could hang out, eat, socialize, play some games, and just disconnect from the phone for a little while," she explained. "We believe that social connections have been lost with COVID-19 and everyone is so focused on their phones that we want people to come in relax and reconnect with each other."

"It's going to be nice to keep our citizens here spending their dollars and having fun in Harker Heights," said President and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Gina Pence.

Nestled at the intersection of Knights Way and Cedar Knob Road, an area with heavy traffic and easy access -- that's where you'll see Gambit Social House going up.

"Knights Way is a very growing area, it's a very populated road and we figured we would get the most visibility and traction here on the new corridor," Bell said.

The entertainment venue's contents comes from part of it's name - Gambit. Gambit is a strategic move in chess.

The nearly 13,000 sq. foot entertainment center will host a multitude of strategic games like mini-golf, escape rooms and axe throwing.

Bell says Gambit Social House is apart of the Escapology franchise family, which she says is one the leading escape room franchises in this state.

Some of the escape room themes include Star Trek, Scooby-Doo and an art heist.

The nine-hole mini golf isn't your standard round of the game. Bell says this brand is similar to Top Golf where your golf ball is tracked.

The space will also include spaces to lounge and socialize indoors and outside.

For those 21 and older, the space will have a 40 foot self serve tap wall that can hold up to 54 beers.

On top of all the fun coming to the area, the new business will also bring in somewhere between 50-100 jobs.

"It does help create jobs, that keeps tax dollars coming here and and we need that," said Pence. "We're an ever growing community and you know, we're thankful and blessed for that, but we have got to maintain and continue that growth to be able to give back to our citizens."

Pending weather and construction, Bell and her family hope to have the space open to the public Spring 2022.