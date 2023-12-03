Belton welcomes new winery and vineyard

Sip, sip, hooray! Instead of having to drive to Texas wine country to get your vineyard fix, you can enjoy a glass right here in Belton at BeeMaRosa.

BELTON, Texas — New sips are coming to Belton!

Calling all vineyard and winery fans, you can now enjoy a glass of wine under the sunshine right here in Central Texas. Instead of having to drive all the way to Texas wine country, you can enjoy a glass right in your back yard.

Four red wines are being grown right here in Belton at BeeMaRosa Vineyard and Winery: Tannat, Tempranillo, Cabernet and Petite Sirah.

"Those little buds become those leaves and in no time you'll see that it will blossom," Sharon Beeram, owner of BeeMaRosa, said. "Then you will see the tiny grapes. You will watch them change from green to purple and watch them look so lush and juicy."

Those grapes will blossom right at the BeeMaRosa, a place Shannon Beeram and her husband have dreamed of opening.

"Being in the city, it's like an oasis in the city. It was something unique, so I felt like this is what we should do," Sharon said.

One friend now gets to watch her vision come to life.

"It's something they have been passionate about for years. It's them," Melodie Webster, The Beeram's neighbor and friend, said. "Every part of it is them."

On March 1st, the doors opened and corks were popped for tasting.

"It's partly education during the tasting and partly getting to know the person during the tasting. I love to tell them a little bit about the background of our place," Chris Joyce, tasting room manager at BeeMaRosa, said. "They're shocked to learn anything about wine and they say 'Wow, no one's ever told me that before' and it's fun to see their faces when they learn something new."

Now people can learn something new and taste something incredible, right in their back yard.

"To have people enjoy not only a very inviting tasting room, but also a beautiful patio and vineyard, that is very unique to Belton," Joyce said. "Belton doesn't have a winery, let alone a winery that has grapes growing on the property."

Grapes are growing, fresh charcuterie boards are being prepped and glasses are enjoyed and empty.

"I would really like for it to be a family place where people can come and gather and rekindle their relationship," Sharon said. "Just a place where people can have fun!"

So, if you're looking for a fun way to enjoy a sip in the sunshine, make your way to BeeMaRosa. I mean, wine not!