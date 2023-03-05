Nolanville Fire Department hiring part-time firefighters

The department said they are looking for applicants with a desire to make an impact in their community while also building a rewarding career.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Looking to make an impact in your community? Nolanville may have the opportunity for you.

The newly formed Nolanville Fire Department is accepting applications for part-time firefighters.

The department said they are encouraging qualified individuals who are passionate about serving their community and ensuring the safety and well-being of residents to apply for the position.

As a part-time Nolanville Firefighter, the department said applicants will play an important role in emergency response and disaster management in the city, involving tasks such as providing critical Fire/EMS-level assistance during disasters and other incidents and demonstrating a commitment to the safety and security of the community.

“Our department is dedicated to safeguarding the lives and property of our community members," said Chief Robert Cunningham. “We’re seeking committed individuals who are ready to make a meaningful impact through their expertise, dedication and service.”

Nolanville Fire described the position as ideal for those looking to contribute to public safety on a part-time basis, while also gaining valuable experience and building a rewarding career in firefighting and emergency medical services.

The minimum qualifications for the position are listed below:

Possession of valid EMT-B or Paramedic certification

Successful completion of Firefighter training or certification

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work effectively with a team

Commitment to community service and public safety

Physical fitness and the ability to perform the duties of the role

Those interested in applying can submit their applications and other required documentation to Nolanville City Hall, located at 101 N 5th St. in Nolanville, TX.

The application, as well as a comprehensive job description, can be found on the City of Nolanville website.