Nolanville on track to open its first free community clinic

A local community of churches have started work on the building that will house the clinic, with an opening date of early 2021.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Seven churches in the small city of Nolanville have decided to open a free clinic on Main Street, after struggling to get medically under-served people the medical help they need.

"We were having trouble getting people into free clinics," Patricia Warden, pastor at Nolanville First United Methodist Church, said. "With transportation being a problem in Nolanville and us taking them and waiting... our hearts went out and all of us churches needed to do something."

So the group decided it was time to start a free clinic funded by the community of churches. The building located at 101 Main Street in Nolanville, was vacant for the past dozen or so years and was donated for the clinic to live in.

"Jack and Anita Sims were approached and we asked if we can use it for the next three years," Warden said. "They live just up the block from here and have donated land and buildings to people in the past."

After the donation, the building was checked for asbestos and lead. Once it was cleared, community members came in and started clearing it out.

"We took everything from the inside of the building out, so we can now go in and start remodeling," Stanley Allen, a pastor of Faith and Fellowship in Nolanville, said.

The clinic will provide family medicine services, including vaccinations, blood drawing, strep throat testing and other services of that nature.

With the building being so old, it requires new pluming and electricity. The group hopes to have it open by early 2021.