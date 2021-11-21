Nonprofit to nonprofit: Baylor Masons host event to benefit Waco Family Abuse Center

The Sunday afternoon event was spent with family fun, food, live music and giving.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Masonic Lodge #1235 in Waco is making a comeback after being not as active as they would have liked to be.

The nonprofit's numbers are growing and they're getting back on track with their mission starting with victims of domestic violence.

Sunday afternoon the Masons of Baylor Masonic #1235 held an event they called the "Coming Together Event" in downtown Waco benefitting the Waco Family Abuse Center.

"This is an attempt for us to collaborate with the community to try and do something good for a nonprofit locally," said Jon Spann, a Mason with Baylor Masonic Lodge #1235. "We came out here so we can see if we can raise some awareness, some funds and some donations."

It was a free event for anyone who brought requested donations for the Family Abuse Center. The center helps provide victims of domestic violence shelter, counseling, and legal services.

Amongst items collected included toys for kids, kitchen appliances and personal hygiene products. Masons accepted donated items as well as monetary donations to help the center keep it's doors open and provide for victims of domestic violence.

Josh Barnard, a Mason, says that's what this whole season is about -- giving.

"Anything that we can do to take the attention away from ourselves and put it on people that need it, I think is definitely worth our time and efforts," he said.

Baylor Masonic Lodge #1235 has been growing and is now trying to actively be in their community with Sunday's event being the first foot-print.

"We've increased our membership lately, and we want to get out in the community and start doing some volunteer work and community events like this," said Chirs Eaton, a Mason with #1235.

From one nonprofit to another, the Masons hope Central Texans realize how important is to help your neighbors and that many will help live out the Mason's message and motivation.

"If we don't keep our own backyard in good shape, it's hard to have an impact on the rest of the world and so by doing things in the community, not only does it create a positive vibe, it creates an opportunity for us to get excited, find the problem spots we may have and through a lot of man power we can do a lot of good work," Spann said.

Baylor Masonic Lodge #1235 raised more than $2,000 at Sunday's event.