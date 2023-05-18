Officers and community pay respects at McLennan County Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

Peace officers and community members gathered at Indian Spring Park for the annual service.

WACO, Texas — Police officers and community member from across McLennan County gathered at 10 a.m. on May 18 to pay respects to those who gave their lives while protecting their communities.

The McLennan County Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was held at Indian Spring park, honoring those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The City of Waco was joined by officers from the Waco Police Department, Lorena PD, Hewitt PD, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, McLennan County Constables, La Vega ISD PD, Baylor PD and many more.

The ceremony began with the playing of bagpipes and a helicopter flyover.

The University High School Band showed their support by playing the National Anthem, and the names of fallen officers were read aloud as they were honored with the placing of a memorial wreath, a 21-gun-salute and the playing of "Taps".

The City of Waco thanked all those who attended the event and showed their support.

The Memorial Ceremony is held every year on National Police Week to honor officers and support their families.