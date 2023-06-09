State officials investigating cause of tires in Belton Lake

Since the mid-1980s, lake staff say they have been working to remove tires and other submerged obstacles from the lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife began investigating the hundreds of tires in Belton Lake after 6 News reported the story on Sept. 4.

Since then, Game Warden Chris Sanchez says they have collaborated with the Inland Fisheries Division of Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) to learn the cause. They also plan to commit manpower and water vessels to support upcoming clean-up events.

"This is something that needs to be addressed, so therefore, we are going to facilitate assisting with a removal by providing any assets that we can, from boats to needed materials," Sanchez explained.

As the tires sit in the lake, residents have expressed their concern about swimming or drinking the water.

TPW says swimming is safe. Texas A&M Central Texas water quality expert Shawn Kelley addressed drinking concerns.

"It is still safe to drink because the water goes through the filtration process," Kelley said. "It's pretty clear when it gets through the filtration process, then they're going to chlorinate the water. It's something to kill anything that's harmful, bacteria and that sort of thing in the water, so that when we get the water, it's not only physically clean but it's also clean from many harmful bacteria."

In addition to that, Jewel Hale for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told 6 News an annual Drinking Water Quality Report is made available for the public in compliance with rules and regulations set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

From helping fish cohabitate to people having simply dumped them there, many different theories have been circulating about how the tires got into the water but nothing has been confirmed by officials.

Wardens are currently patrolling and investigating the site for more information. They are also working on a plan to properly dispose of the tires.

In collaboration with the Corps of Engineers, a clean-up event will be hosted by the Lake Belton Trash Getters. The clean-up event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. Community members are asked to meet at Cedar Ridge Park near Lake Belton.

If members of the public have any information on the tires dumped at Lake Belton, please reach out to the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME(4263).