Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week

BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans.
Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
In honor of the operation, the Bell County Historic Courthouse will be illuminated green every evening from Monday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
The initiative is led by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, or NACVSO. Counties across the nation are demonstrating their support for America's veterans by lighting their offices green.