City of Killeen to hold event helping homeless with Operation Stand Down

The event will offer everything from food to health screenings to haircuts.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is once again partnering with Operation Stand Down to provide help to the homeless population of Central Texas at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage.

Operation Stand Down is an organization that provides resources and helpful services to homeless veterans and their families in Central Texas.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, located at 3601 South WS Young Drive, and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Bell County, the City of Killeen, and the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing to protect both staff and visitors.

Everyone in the homeless community is welcome at the event, and no one will be turned away. The event will provide hot meals, haircuts, medical screenings, clothes and other resources to those who attend.

Transportation will be provided to and from the event for the cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Temple.

This is the transportation schedule:

Killeen

8:45/10:45/12:45: Old HEB Parking Lot (809 North Gray)

8:55/10:55/12:55: Killeen Community Center Parking Lot (2201 E. Veterans Memorial)

Copperas Cove

8:45/10:45/12:45: Cove Public Library (501 S Main)

8:55/10:55/12:55: Wendy’s Parking Lot (2740 E Business 190)

Gatesville

7:15: Gatesville Care Center (105 North 7th Street)

Harker Heights

9:30/11:30: Post Office Parking Lot (415 East FM 2410 Road)

Temple (arrive at 8 a.m., vans will leave by 8:30 a.m.; limited to 13 per van)

Feed My Sheep (116 W. Ave G)

Salvation Army (419 W. Ave G)