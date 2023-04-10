PACT for Animals provides ease of mind for military families

The Fort Hood program offers pet security during unexpected life events and deployment.

FORT HOOD, Texas — According to the Fort Hood press center, The PACT for Animals Program in Fort Hood is a service that gives soldiers and military families ease of mind when it comes to ensuring pets are properly cared for in the event of an unexpected life event or deployment.

The Program also offers a way to address pet care that soldiers or families may not be able to provide.

"Being forced to surrender a companion animal, which for some of our service members and veterans may be their only family member, is a decision that will not only negatively affect them and possibly their whole family, but will certainly distract them from their mission when they are on deployment or training," executive director of PACT for Animals Betsy Kilkenny said in a press release.

PACT for Animals offers a fostering period from six weeks to two years. According to the release, the program is the only national nonprofit that manages the entire pet foster care process from the initial call for support, until the pet is reunited with its owner, however long that may be.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Doralycia Blackman expressed in the release just how impactful the program can be, experiencing their help first hand.

"Being able to find a good and loving foster home for my fur baby has truly been a blessing. "Blackman said." I am absolutely thankful for PACT and being able to find a good home for Choco and myself."

According to project director for Fort Hood Family Housing Chris Albus, there are many abandoned pets on post and the kennels are full. He believes the program provides an option for Army families who may not know where to turn.

"This program provides for a humane way to address pet care when a Soldier can't provide," Albus said. "Fort Hood Family Housing is doing its part to help our families and pets to avoid abandonment, or worse outcomes."

