Parents and teachers react to new 2023-24 Killeen ISD academic calendar

Oliver Mintz, a K.I.S.D Board Member who proposed the plan, says the early decision should give parents and local childcare facilities enough time to adjust.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District School Board approved a new academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year Tuesday, Feb. 21. The new schedule includes adding a five day break running from Oct. 9 - Oct. 13, 2023, for both students and staff.

Despite nearly 80% of K.I.S.D. employees voting in favor of the fall break, parents have mixed reactions about the news. Some are happy about the change because it allows children to have extra time to catch up on work or even go on a quick vacation.

One parent in support of the new schedule, Andrea Foster-Moore, says this new plan is crucial for teachers' and students' mental health.

"I think it's an amazing idea, give the kids and teachers a break," Foster-Moore said.

Other parents are concerned about daycare expenses and students who are involved in extracurricular activities.

Ann Wyche is a parent who is opposing the new schedule as she has children in color guard, something that takes up time during the fall.

"They won't be off, they will be in school every day," Wyche said. "They will have practice. They will have games."

Oliver Mintz, who is a K.I.S.D. Board Member, initially proposed the idea and says no change was made to the beginning of the school year or the end of the school year.

"All we did was make some strategic moves within the existing calendar," Mintz said. "I don't know that you can get 80% of people to agree on anything these days."

For those who have concerns, Mintz says parents should have enough time to make arrangements. Local businesses and childcare facilities also have a heads up.

"We're trying to do this, make this decision now in February for something that's happening in October, to not only give parents a chance to adjust but also give local businesses and childcare facilities.... time to adjust," Mintz said.

This conversation is all part of a potential move to a four day work week, that many districts in Texas are starting to move toward. Mintz says K.I.S.D must do everything to take care of teachers, and not just say they value them, but actually demonstrate that they are important.