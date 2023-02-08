Salado Water Supply Corporation to prohibit outside watering to allow for repairs

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 14, customers on the west side of I-35 will be prohibited from outside watering.

SALADO, Texas — Some Salado residents will have to limit their water usage beginning on Aug. 14, when the Salado Water Supply Corporation will prohibit outside watering.

All customers west of I-35 will be prohibited from all outside watering except for livestock as one of the corporation's providers make repairs to the intake structure at Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir.

SWSC said the repair is necessary to "ensure adequate water supply" to customers in the area.

Once the upgrade has been completed, an alert will be sent out advising residents to return to stage 3 watering once per week.

Residents east of I-35 will reportedly not be affected.