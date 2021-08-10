Poetry slam to bring artists from around Texas to Killeen on Aug. 21

The poetry slam will also have a preshow featuring local musicians.

KILLEEN, Texas — IMPAC Outreach and Modern Tribe Book Shop are hosting a poetry slam on Aug. 21.

The event will feature poets from around the state sharing poetry as they compete for a $1,500 prize. International poet and slam artist Christopher Michael will host the event.

A preshow event, called "Rhythm & Vibes," will begin an hour before the poetry slam and will include music from local artists including Nyaja, Jordon Orionn, Courtney Rose and Jonboi.

The event will be held at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m., the preshow at 5 p.m. and the poetry slam at 6 p.m.