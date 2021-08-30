Popular Temple rescue, petting zoo in need of donations to help animals affected by Hurricane Ida

Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo have decided to help with the aftermath of the storm and are asking for help in donations of any kind.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo are on their way to New Orleans to help animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Shelby Michalewicz is the owner of Tiny Hooves. With the help of her husband, the two have been receiving donations for their trip.

"With Hurricane Ida devastating Louisiana, we have decided to fill our trailer with supplies to take to help with the aftermath of the storm," Michalewicz stated on the zoo's public Facebook page Sunday.

Currently the husband and wife duo are preparing to leave Tuesday and will be documenting their trip.

As of noon Monday, the couple has raised $1,420 in donations and have gained traction online with the community donating what they can to help with their travel.

"We plan to be there [two-to-three] days to help where we can. We have prayed about what we could do to help the animals and people suffering from the storm and our hearts are calling us to go help them," Michalewicz stated.

The couple is currently asking for donations of the following items for animals:

Towels

Sheets

Potty Pads

Gift Cards

Diapers

Square Bales

Blankets

Dog food