BELTON, Texas — More than two dozen people gathered at Confederate Park in Belton on Sunday afternoon, Bibles in hand, asking the Lord for help them navigate through what is going on around the nation.

"Racism is real, hate toward police is real," Jose Montanez, who organized the event, said. "We can fight it physically but darkness and wickedness can only end if we bring the light, so we turn to the Lord."

The event was organized by a group from the Church of the Redeemer, who wanted to use prayer rather than protest.

"I don't think this is going to end until the hearts of men and women change," Montanez said.

Each speaker was given ten minutes to speak what is on their hearts, and to pray for George Floyd and his family.

Among the worshipers were three Belton police officers, one of whom was Chief Ellis, whose presence spoke volumes to the community.

"Seeing them not just stand behind their police cars and actually come out here and pray with the community," Jonathan Brewster, an attendee, said. "That means the world, especially as a man of color."

The police brutality that took the life of Floyd has police officers around the nation hurting, including Ellis.

"The tragedy that happened in Minneapolis that upset me and that made me sorrowful," Ellis said. "Our beliefs are to be fair, be transparent, and stand with the people and let their voices be heard."