Proclamation signed to raise awareness of sexual assault, violence

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation was signed on March 28 to raise the public's awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence.

The proclamation was signed by Major General John B. Richardson IV and Command Sergeant Major Michael Hall.

Awareness and prevention for sexual assault has progressed into a national recognized effort dating back in the '50s.

"There are two common goals with SAAPM. Prevention and awareness. When you have awareness, you are letting people know this is what sexual assault and harassment is and here are the resources that are available to you if you do come across it," Sergeant 1st class and lead sexual assault response coordinator Rachelle Shand said in a news release. "Prevention is when we know what we're looking for and are able to begin stopping it."

According to the release, the U.S. Army establishes a different theme each year to honor SAAPM.

The month of April marks the start of SAAPM, with the 1st cavalry division ensuring every troopers' duty and responsibility to build, encourage and sustain trusting relationships and promoting a culture where troopers seek their leaders' guidance.

"We all know this won't be solved overnight; it has been going on for decades. However, we have seen a progressive move," Richardson said. "This is just our month to really shake everybody and say this needs to be on the forefront of not just this month, but every month."

