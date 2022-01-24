Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition event to offer free COVID testing, other resources in Waco

Hosted at the Waco Convention Center, the event will offer free COVID resources including testing and social services for the homeless.

WACO, Texas — The non-profit Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition will be hosting its Project Homeless Connect event on Jan. 25.

The event will offer free COVID screenings, testing and vaccinations to the homeless.

From 9 a.m to 12 p.m. the event will be held at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Entrance to the event will be off of Franklin Avenue parking lot by the Freedom Fountain and the Hilton.

This will also be a resource fair as well for those experiencing homelessness and housing instability, according to the non-profit.

Not only will there be vaccinations and testing, but also social services and other resources from community partners.

Breakfast and Lunch will also be served at the event. Masks will be required throughout the entirety of the event and pre-screenings will be required to enter.