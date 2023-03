Central Texas College is hosting a prom attire drive this month. All sizes are accepted.

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas College is hosting a prom attire drive this month for a Killeen ISD special needs prom.

"Please donate your slightly-used prom attire to help special needs students enjoy their prom night," CTC wrote in a post.

All sizes are being accepted. You can donate until April 1.