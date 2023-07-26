Protecting your home foundation during a drought

Experts recommend watering your home at least two feet away from its foundation at least once a week.

WACO, Texas — If you've seen cracks on the inside and outside of your home, it could be because your home's foundation is damaged.

"This is the first place I've ever learned that you actually have to water your house during the summertime," China Spring homeowner Joann Martinez explained. "I thought that was ridiculous but as it turns out, it's true."

Any kind of extreme weather can compromise the foundation of a home. The best way to spot if your foundation is damaged is by evaluating the perimeters.

CenTex Foundation Repair general manager Nick Pratt says signs of home foundation issues can range from soft flooring to uneven doors in your home.

Pratt says CenTex has worked on over 55 home foundations so far this year. They average two repairs a day.

Pratt says watering your home at least two feet away from its foundation at least once a week can help get moisture to your home in dry temperatures.

"You can't water one side of your house and not the other," Pratt explained. "Keeping consistent moisture content in the soil as consistent as you can around the perimeter of the house is key."

Another big tip is to be mindful of drainage and plumbing in your home.

"Make sure your gutters are working and make sure that you're not overwatering as well," Pratt continued. "Having proper drainage is key to keeping your house from moving more than it should."