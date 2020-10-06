SAN ANTONIO — Bakery Lorraine is cooking up something special to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The pastry shop launched a rainbow-themed cookie to raise money for the Thrive Youth Center, whose mission is to help homeless LGBTQ+ youth in San Antonio.

The cookies went on sale this past weekend and will available through the month of June.

Bakery Lorraine is selling them at all of their San Antonio and Austin locations.

Bakery Lorraine

The cookies come in a 3-pack for $6.

Thrive Youth Center is in its third year of housing young adults in their own apartments for up to a year through a federal government grant. They have 10 beds at their emergency shelter located on Haven for Hope's campus. In 2019, the non profit organization served more than 200 young adults.

