Record-breaking 13 Midway students selected for All-State Choir

13 Midway High School students received the highest musical honor.

WACO, Texas — A record breaking number of Midway High School students were named to the 2021 Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir, the school district announced Monday.

More than 50,000 students across Texas auditioned last Fall at the regional level. 13 of the 17 Midway students were selected.

A total of 1,860 were selected to advance, which is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

The Texas Music Educators Association is an organization of more than 13,000 school music educators who have worked to ensure the excellence of music education for all Texas students for over 100 years, according to the district.

This year TMEA will not host an All-State performance event due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The list includes the following students: