Veteran hiring fair comes to Waco for 11th year

The event will bring together local businesses and veteran resource providers to the Waco Convention Center on Nov. 10.

WACO, Texas — Just in time for Veterans Day, Waco will be holding an event specifically for those who have served.

On Nov. 10, the Hiring Red, White & You! hiring fair will be held in Brazos Hall of the Waco Convention Center, located at 100 Washington Ave. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bringing together over 60 local employers and veteran resource providers, Hiring Red, White & You! is the largest veteran hiring fair in Waco.

"Our veterans bring unique experiences and a wealth of practical knowledge to our organizations," said Blake Brooks, a veteran and human resource specialist at the Texas Farm Bureau in Waco. "Their work ethic and professionalism are a force-multiplier in our workplace."

According to a United States Census, there are more than 21,413 veterans in McLennan and its surrounding counties. Red, White & You! is meant to help veterans and their families find jobs, and provide an easier transition back to civilian life.

"Year after year, we've watched Hiring Red, White & You! help bridge the gap between veterans, veteran spouses, active service members and employers who value the rich skill set they bring to today's job market," said Jose Palacios, manager of business and industry initiatives at Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas in Waco.