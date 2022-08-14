Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

On Aug. 14, 2020, Young was shot and killed in Waco. Her family gathered at the murder location for the first time to remember their beloved daughter.

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful."

Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.

"I can't ever speak to my daughter again. When I get up in the mornings to go to work, sometimes I have to pray over her ashes because I had her cremated," Wells said. "That's how I have to speak to my child."



On Aug.14, 2020, police say Sa'Kyra Young was shot and killed by her 20-year-old boyfriend, Michael Matthew Howard.



Wells and her family visited the location of the murder for the very first time.

In order to keep her daughters legacy alive, Wells started the Forever Young Scholarship to help send Waco ISD students to college.



Unlike her daughter, this can never be taken away from her.

"The scholarship fund will go on forever. So that helps me keep her name alive," Wells said. "That's one thing that brings me happiness."

On the day of her death, Wells sends a message to others who may be in an abusive relationship.

"You have to love yourself first. You have to. Because if you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything," Wells said.

Wells may never be able to bring her baby girl back, but her story is saving lives.

"I hate that I had to lose my daughter for some people to wake up and think, woah, this is really happening," Wells said. "For them to get out of it, I don't really have to know them. I'm just happy that a young lady can get out of a relationship like that."

As the case is still pending, Wells says it is hard to find justice.

"At the end of the day, if I can't have my child back, I could care less what happens to him. I just don't want him out and about in the world," Wells said. "He is a menace to society."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please call 1-800-799-7233 or chat with a specialist online.