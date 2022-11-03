Remembering Robin | Balloon release held for Killeen homicide victim

Police say Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found in a home that was on fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road on Monday.

KILLEEN, Texas — As family and friends wait for justice in the death of 49-year-old Robin Lynn Ashford, they're taking the time to honor and remember her.

Those who knew her gathered Sunday afternoon at O'Malley's in Killeen, Ashford's favorite place, for a balloon release and for a time to recall fond memories of her.

"It was a wonderful feeling," said a childhood friend of Ashford's. "Robin will be loved and missed dearly."

Ashford's daughter Jade Brown says the balloons are symbolic to who her mother was and how she lived her life.

"She was a free spirited, boundless woman and I just feel like the balloons represent that my mom had no bounds," she said. "She could go anywhere in this world."

Those who knew Ashford describe her as a social butterfly, the life of the party and irreplaceable.

"Even when Robin was at her lowest point, you would never know because she was ready to just live her life," said Ashford's sister Wrenda Rankins. "She was a lot of fun."

We asked many who attended Sunday's event what they would miss most about Ashford, most said her bright, beautiful smile.

Brown says Ashford touched many during her life and impacted lots of people which was shown by the turnout Sunday.

"I know my mom lived the life that she wanted to live and she had a blast with the people that loved her so much," she added.

It's a feeling that will never fade away for Brown or the many others that loved her.

Police say Ashford was found in a home that was on fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road on Monday. Police tried to resuscitate her, but couldn't and she was pronounced dead around 2:44 a.m.

Since her death, Killeen PD said its officers are investigating Ashford's death as a homicide. Police did identify a person of interest, but no arrests were made.

"We believe people have information about this incident and the people involved," the department said in a news release. "We urge you to come forward with your investigation."