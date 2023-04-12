Remembering the Branch Davidian Siege, press conference features survivor

The Taylor Museum of Waco History in Waco will host a press conference on the topic of what we have learned from the 1993 event and how it could have been prevented.

WACO, Texas — Four scholars and a Branch Davidian survivor will hold a press conference April 19 at 10 a.m. in the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History, looking back at the 1993 Branch Davidians and Federal Agents conflict.

The conference will discuss the 1993 events at the Mount Carmel Center, commonly referred to as the Waco Siege or Waco Massacre, that resulted in the deaths of four Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and 82 Branch Davidians, including 22 children.

The speakers are Historian and Director of the Reunion Institute J. Philip Arnold, retired UNC-Charlotte Professor of ancient Judaism and early Christianity James D. Tabor, Loyola University of New Orleans Professor of the history of Religions Catherine Wessinger, Lamar University Professor of Sociology Stuart A. Wright, and Branch Davidian survivor and speaker, David Thibodeau.

The speakers will present information about the interactions of the agents, media and Branch Davidians during the conflict and how it could have been peacefully resolved.

After the presentations, questions will be taken from reporters in attendance.

For inquiries please refer to the media contact, Dr. J. Philip Arnold at 713-540-8670.

