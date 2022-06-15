Residents living on Kane, Maxfield Streets in Bellmead evacuated due to fire in the area

The fire started as a grass fire, according to authorities.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The City of Bellmead has issued an evacuation status for residents on Kane Street and Maxfield Street, according to the Bellmead Facebook page.

Currently, people are seeking refuge at the Bellmead Civic Center, located at 3900 Parrish St. People have been making their way down in groups since 5 p.m., according to the manager at the Civic Center.

The fire initially started off as a grass fire, according to the Waco Fire Department. Waco Fire is currently helping Bellmead with the situation.