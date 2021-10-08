Ribbon cutting to be held marking completion of Bridge Street Plaza in Waco

The city said the $6 million project has transformed historic Bridge Street in East Waco into a corridor for community events, festivals, arts, live music and more.

WACO, Texas — City Center Waco and the City of Waco will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the Bridge Street Plaza.

The city said the $6 million plaza project was designed to transform historic Bridge Street in East Waco into a corridor for community events, festivals, arts and culture, live music and programming.

The plaza features a covered stage, festival greenspace, water fountain with attached pet fountain, lighting, shaded seating areas, trash receptacles and opportunities for food trucks. Designed with a park layout feel and access improvements, the site incorporates connectivity from Elm Street to Martin Luther Kind Jr. Boulevard.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, Oct. 11 starting at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and refreshments available. The public is invited to join city officials and community partners for the celebration.

The project was funded through TIF funds and a Chapter 380 agreement with Waco. The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association and community works groups provided feedback and input on project features.

General contactor Barsh Construction began work at the site in 2019, but initial planning dates back to the 2010 Imagine Waco Master Plan. Engineering services were provided by Walker Partners, with design work by RBDR.